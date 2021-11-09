Time To Plant Some Trees: Check Out Next Sunday’s Żurrieq Tree Planting Event
The ‘Grow 10 Trees Project’ is organising another one of its tree planting events, this time in the locality of Żurrieq.
The event will take place namely in the area of the Primary School of Żurrieq, in the playing field opposite and the public garden.
Participants are even encouraged to take any plants or saplings of their own, so that they can be planted during the event.
The ‘Grow 10 Trees’ Project was created for pro-active citizens who are willing to grow and nurture at least 10 local trees or plants, hence the name, though members are encouraged to grow much more than just ten species.
The group often organises tree-planting initiatives and is constantly raising awareness on the topic.
Its mission is to encourage citizens to be proactive and go out there and get their hands dirty, rather than just lamenting over matters.
The event will run from 9am to 2pm, next Sunday 14th November.
