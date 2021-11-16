Transport Malta Backtracks On Controversial Gżira Public Garden Application

Transport Malta has officially withdrawn its controversial application to construct a marina office, restaurant, and shop in one of the few public green spaces left in Gżira.

The development application was set to occupy the space that is currently dedicated to the children’s play area, which was being described as an obscene decision.

Local environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) welcomed this decision, having previously raised around 200 objections against the permit.

The application was also going against certain stipulations within the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED), which states that existing recreational outlets such as a public space should be protected and if anything enhanced.

The project had received criticism from residents and environmentalists, as it is one of the few open spaces in such a crowded and busy locality as Gżira.

“The authorities need to start carrying out their responsibilities, as the present situation is undermining residents’ mental and physical health and pushing our youths to move abroad,” FAA said.

The proposed project would also have seen the uprooting of supposedly protected pine trees of the area.

The FAA is also urging the Environment Resources Authority to have a protection order issued for the trees, and continue to protect the garden and all that lies within it.

A petrol station is already approved for construction in the garden.

