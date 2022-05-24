Transport Malta Blame ‘Severe Weather Conditions’ For Construction Waste Seeping Into Qawra Sea
Transport Malta has blamed the “unexpected severe weather conditions” for construction waste seeping into the sea along the Qawra coast last week.
The incident occurred on Thursday 19th May, when construction waste was captured leaking directly into the sea by a concerned resident at around 3:30pm.
“This is the result of an unfortunate incident caused by unexpected severe weather conditions,” a Transport Malta representative told Lovin Malta.
Weather reports from 19th May indicate that weather conditions were relatively mild, recording highs of force 4 winds during the day, which the Beaufort scale defines as a “gentle to moderate breeze”.
“The contractor finished excavation works last Friday. Unfortunately, due to bad weather conditions (as can be seen in the photo published with the article), the silt curtain containing the plume within the confines of the construction site was dislodged, and thus the plume started seeping out,” the representative explained.
“Currently, the contractor is liaising with ERA to do whatever is necessary to limit any harm to the environment. In fact, the contractor is cleaning any debris which was washed ashore, but the severe waves in the area, do not permit the diving operations necessary to properly seal the curtain underwater,” they said.
Lovin Malta also reached out to ERA however a response has not yet been given regarding the matter.
This is not the first time that this has happened in this area, with residents reporting a similar incident back in February. ERA had halted the works, but it seems the issue has come up yet again.
The works, which entailed dismantling, reconstruction, and repair work on an existing damaged slipway (PA/04179/20) had been going on for some time, opposite the street, which is known for its hotels and lidos.
What do you make of Transport Malta’s comments?