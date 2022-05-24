Transport Malta Blame ‘Severe Weather Conditions’ For Construction Waste Seeping Into Qawra Sea

Transport Malta has blamed the “unexpected severe weather conditions” for construction waste seeping into the sea along the Qawra coast last week.

The incident occurred on Thursday 19th May, when construction waste was captured leaking directly into the sea by a concerned resident at around 3:30pm.

“This is the result of an unfortunate incident caused by unexpected severe weather conditions,” a Transport Malta representative told Lovin Malta.

Weather reports from 19th May indicate that weather conditions were relatively mild, recording highs of force 4 winds during the day, which the Beaufort scale defines as a “gentle to moderate breeze”.