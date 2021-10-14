Trees Uprooted On Ta’ Xbiex Promenade As Part Of Grand Harbour Regeneration Project
An entire promenade of trees on the Msida front was brutally uprooted in the early hours of this morning.
It turns out that the uprooting of the trees is part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project, which is managed by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation.
It is as yet unclear why the regeneration project did not opt to care for what already exists, and whether they will be replaced by mature trees or saplings.
The matter was flagged by a resident of the area who uploaded a video to the local environmental platform ‘For OUR Trees’.
The trees uprooted this morning were situated alongside Triq Ix-Xatt Ta’ Xbiex in Msida.
The Grand Harbour Regeneration Project is a government project which is planning to revamp nine different areas related to the Grand Harbour. The project aims to create more space for the maritime industry as well as recreational areas for Maltese families to benefit from.
The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation did not respond to queries sent in by Lovin Malta on the matter.
