Two Court Cases Dealing With Verbal Assault On Rangers Rescheduled Until End Of Year

“Several members of the accused group didn’t show up once again at Court and the Magistrate issued a warrant of arrest for the next Court sitting which got rescheduled for December 2022,” it said.

“Today our Patrolling Ranger was once again present in Court in relation to the case which occurred at Golden Bay 26th July 2021, where several warnings not to kindle continuous fires/BBQs at the beach were disregarded as well as verbal assault/threats towards the Ranger,” the HPF Rangers wrote in a Facebook post.

Two court cases dealing with alleged verbal assault inflicted on the HPF Rangers have both been rescheduled until the end of this year.

The perpetrators which are being charged with “Crime incidents – Violence against pub officer – reviled and threatened” were not present in Court today and were also fined €150 for their absence.

The two Venezuelan offenders are also currently on a three-year suspended sentence, after being found guilty of beating up police officers in Spinola bay after trying to confiscate their party equipment.

One can easily argue that a case involving two offenders with a suspended sentence should be given utmost importance, and not a postponement.

Just a few days ago, the HPF Rangers were also in court for another case – involving a hunter who threatened one of the rangers. This case was also rescheduled, for October 2022.

With regards to setting fires in sensitive locations, the HPF rangers reminded people that BBQ or fires at Golden Bay are illegal both under S.L 549.83 of Majjistral Park and Mellieha Local Council Bye-law S.L. 363.143.

This means that anyone breaking this law will be given a fine by the police of €100-€500 as per bye-law.

The rescheduling of the cases is yet another reminder of the delays present within Malta’s justice system – a major issue which is plaguing the country.

While figures for the length of criminal cases are not immediately available, a 2020 EU study of Malta’s courts found that its delays are some of the longest in Europe.

It takes an average of 2,250 days to resolve a money laundering case, 1,100 days to resolve a civil suit if it goes to appeal, and 1,000 days for administrative matters. In each instance, Malta tops the list by some margin.

