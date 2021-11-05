Two Poachers Convicted Of Illegal Trapping During The Closed Season, As 211 Finches And 60 Clap-Net Traps Confiscated

“We are pleased that finally these men will be held accountable for their irresponsible behaviour and will receive justice,” said the CABS Wildlife Crime Officer Fiona Burrows.

Yesterday, the Maltese law courts delivered sentences against two men who had been filmed by CABS illegally trapping finches.

A report submitted by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) has led to the conviction of two poachers caught illegally trapping during the closed season.

Both men admitted to the charges and were fined €1,500 each, while also having their trapping licenses suspended for two years.

As for the present season, which has reopened under the guise of scientific research, CABS said that over the last eight days, their field operations have led to the arrest of another six poachers, as well as the confiscation of 33 large clap-nets, which were unregistered.

The NGO also said that since September it has reported a total of 60 cases of illegal trapping to the police.

The police were able to identify at least 25 offenders and seize a total of 211 live birds including Hawfinches, Linnets, Chaffinches, Greenfinches, Goldfinches, Larks, and Serins.

What do you make of this?