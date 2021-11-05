د . إAEDSRر . س

Two Poachers Convicted Of Illegal Trapping During The Closed Season, As 211 Finches And 60 Clap-Net Traps Confiscated

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A report submitted by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) has led to the conviction of two poachers caught illegally trapping during the closed season.

Yesterday, the Maltese law courts delivered sentences against two men who had been filmed by CABS illegally trapping finches.

“We are pleased that finally these men will be held accountable for their irresponsible behaviour and will receive justice,” said the CABS Wildlife Crime Officer Fiona Burrows. 

Both men admitted to the charges and were fined €1,500 each, while also having their trapping licenses suspended for two years.

As for the present season, which has reopened under the guise of scientific research, CABS said that over the last eight days, their field operations have led to the arrest of another six poachers, as well as the confiscation of 33 large clap-nets, which were unregistered.

The NGO also said that since September it has reported a total of 60 cases of illegal trapping to the police. 

The police were able to identify at least 25 offenders and seize a total of 211 live birds including Hawfinches, Linnets, Chaffinches, Greenfinches, Goldfinches, Larks, and Serins.

What do you make of this? 

READ NEXT: Booster Doses For 45+ Announced For December As 40 New COVID-19 Cases Found

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All