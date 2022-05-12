Uncertainty Whether Minutes Of ORNIS Committee Meeting Will Be Published Following Assault

This comes after yesterday’s meeting was suspended due to FKNK’s CEO Lino Farrugia allegedly physically attacking the head of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) Richard Lia.

Following yesterday’s ORNIS Committee meeting, it is still unclear whether the minutes will be published.

Meeting minutes are normally made available to the public, detailing the meeting’s agenda and the discussions had during the meeting.

There is also uncertainty on whether the meeting will be rescheduled for another date in the near future, and who will be replacing Farrugia’s position.

Following the aggression, Farrugia has also suspended himself from the ORNIS committee, but as it stands, he is still the CEO of the FKNK.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Ministry of Gozo, which is also responsible for hunting, to enquire on what action is going to be taken following the attack, as well as formally requesting the meeting minutes.

No response was given at the time of publishing.

It also has not been confirmed whether a police report was filed and if investigations are being carried out.

Do you think action needs to be taken?