Valletta Goes Green With Botanical Beauty As ‘Zero Pollution’ Festival Opens For General Public

The historic streets of Malta’s capital have been transformed into a botanical showcase with the launch of this year’s Valletta Green Festival.

This year’s edition of the annual festival is based on the theme of ‘Zero Pollution’, featuring infiorata designs by local artist Zach Ritchie and inspired by the gardens of the past at Freedom Square.

And it appears that the festival is in full bloom with the limestone streets of Valletta already been given a refreshing and exciting green touch!

Indigenous trees also feature in the festival, including Pine, Myrtle and Bay Leaf. The public can also enjoy the sights of Cypress trees along the street and lemon and orange trees in the Great Siege Square.

The Valletta Green Festival is currently open for the public to experience and will run until 11th May.

With the ‘Zero Pollution’ theme in mind, some of the installations in place were made entirely using recycled and upcycled materials.