Vandalism Or Poor Attempt At Art? Graffiti Found At Ħad-Dingli Cliff Edge
Multiple pieces of graffiti have been found drawn on the cliff edge of Ħad-Dingli, an area better known as Ġebel Ciantar.
The acts of vandalism were found by a local photographer while he was out on his evening stroll.
Neil Bugeja told Lovin Malta that he was “shocked and angry at the same time at the sight.”
“I have been visiting that area for years and it’s one of my favourite here on our islands. To see it vandalised in such a way is disgusting,” said Bugeja.
The graffiti is right on the edge of the cliff, causing an eye-sore in the surrounding environment.
Bugeja also said that this is not the first time that he has come across such vandalism while hiking on our islands, and it is a shame to see areas of heritage being damaged in this way.
This is not the first time that Malta’s environment has been tarnished by vandalism acts. A while back a number of spray-painted warnings had surfaced telling people not to access certain areas.
What do you make of this?