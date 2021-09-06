Vandalism Or Poor Attempt At Art? Graffiti Found At Ħad-Dingli Cliff Edge

Multiple pieces of graffiti have been found drawn on the cliff edge of Ħad-Dingli, an area better known as Ġebel Ciantar.

The acts of vandalism were found by a local photographer while he was out on his evening stroll.

Neil Bugeja told Lovin Malta that he was “shocked and angry at the same time at the sight.”

“I have been visiting that area for years and it’s one of my favourite here on our islands. To see it vandalised in such a way is disgusting,” said Bugeja.

The graffiti is right on the edge of the cliff, causing an eye-sore in the surrounding environment.