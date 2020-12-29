WATCH: After Handing Out Presents, Maltese Santa Spent Christmas Cleaning Beaches In Malta

Even Santa couldn’t ignore the incessant pollution plaguing Malta’s beaches and decided to make a pitstop after his Christmas duties around the world to help out with the cause.

In a video uploaded by adventure page Raniero’s Adventures, Santa can be collecting garbage near Paradise Bay.

“Santa was very busy this Christmas time, however, he always makes time to help our environment,” the page said.

The video highlights the sheer amount of pollution that washes up on Malta’s shores, a result of human negligence and waste.

And this is during winter time, when most people aren’t at the beaches – imagine how bad it gets during peak tourist season.

Nonetheless, Santa couldn’t ignore the sorry sight and did his part to help out. Hopefully his actions will inspire others to do the same, not just during Christmas time, but year round.

In accordance with a set of climate-focused promises made by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s government during the 2019 Budget, Malta is meant to stop the importation of four single-use plastic products by 1st January 2021.

However, by the look of things, Malta still has a long way to go.

“There is still a lot of more work to be carried out there. Due to the strong Majjestral winds , unluckily, a lot of trash gathers in that area,” Santa Raniero said.

