WATCH: ‘Balluta Bay Is Ours!’: Activists Physically Block Development Of Catamaran Pontoon
Activists from Moviment Graffitti have convened in Balluta Bay to physically block the development of a tourist catamaran pontoon.
Braving the heat, activists laid down a yellow sign reading “the bay belongs to us, not Fortina”, a reference to the business group behind the development.
“Through this project, the public will be denied enjoyment of a large part of this bay whilst it is gobbled up by a tourist catamaran that will only fatten the pockets of Fortina,” Graffitti said.
Last weekend, Graffitti criticised the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) for changing Fortina’s permit conditions by stealth, allowing them to develop the pontoon in the summer months.
“ERA’s blessing of Fortina’s permit breaches adds insult to injury and is further evidence of how the environmental agency is beholden to big business interests that trample on our environment and quality of life,” the NGO said.
Fortina’s Captan Morgan said works on the pontoon were fully in line with the law and its permits and were environmentally monitored.
The company said that works couldn’t be carried out earlier due to bad weather and that while its permit forbids them from carrying out work during the bathing season, the Malta Tourism Authority clarified that the season starts on 15th June.