WATCH: ‘Balluta Bay Is Ours!’: Activists Physically Block Development Of Catamaran Pontoon

Activists from Moviment Graffitti have convened in Balluta Bay to physically block the development of a tourist catamaran pontoon.

Braving the heat, activists laid down a yellow sign reading “the bay belongs to us, not Fortina”, a reference to the business group behind the development.

“Through this project, the public will be denied enjoyment of a large part of this bay whilst it is gobbled up by a tourist catamaran that will only fatten the pockets of Fortina,” Graffitti said.