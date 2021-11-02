WATCH: ‘Climate Change Is Real,’ Says Robert Abela At COP26 While Doubling Malta’s Contribution To Climate Fund
PM Robert Abela attended the global climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow on behalf of Malta, announcing that Malta is immediately doubling its contribution to the climate fund.
At the moment, Malta contributes €100,000 to the green climate fund, which Abela is committed to increase to €200,000.
He stressed that countries need to act together to give future generations a better future. “Climate change is real,” he started his speech, “and it is happening now. And – it is having devastating impacts.”
Abela said that states need to work quickly and effectively to mitigate impacts of climate change, adding that Malta is committed to walk the talk with real global cooperation to give children hope for a better future and serenity of mind.
“That is why COP26 is a turning point for mankind. This is it,” he said.
Abela continued to say that in order to make the Paris agreement work, countries need to unite their forces, emphasising that “the whole is stronger and more impactful than individual parts”.
While recovering from COVID-19, no one must be left behind and every country has the right to a better world without disparity, especially the most vulnerable, he added.
Noting Malta’s significance in addressing climate change by bringing the topic to the UN general assembly’s attention in 1998, he explains the threat that climate change poses to small island states.
“We face climate extremes from rising sea levels to devastating storms and from drought to sudden precipitation.”
Abela stated that Malta is a small country with “limited natural resources and very limited capacity for emissions reductions”, despite the fact that there is the potential for sea, wind and solar energy in the Maltese islands.
“We are currently in grave danger, which is why Malta is committed,” he said.
In his final appeal, Abela said: “Let’s rise to the occasion. Together, we will find solutions to give our children a better future.”
