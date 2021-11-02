WATCH: ‘Climate Change Is Real,’ Says Robert Abela At COP26 While Doubling Malta’s Contribution To Climate Fund

PM Robert Abela attended the global climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow on behalf of Malta, announcing that Malta is immediately doubling its contribution to the climate fund.

At the moment, Malta contributes €100,000 to the green climate fund, which Abela is committed to increase to €200,000.

He stressed that countries need to act together to give future generations a better future. “Climate change is real,” he started his speech, “and it is happening now. And – it is having devastating impacts.”

Abela said that states need to work quickly and effectively to mitigate impacts of climate change, adding that Malta is committed to walk the talk with real global cooperation to give children hope for a better future and serenity of mind.

“That is why COP26 is a turning point for mankind. This is it,” he said.