Watch: Construction Waste Seeps Into The Sea Along Qawra Coastline
Just mere days after a similar incident, construction waste has been captured seeping into the sea along the coastline of Qawra.
Footage and photographs sent to Lovin Malta depict the unsettling scene, as construction dust and debris pollute the water.
This is not the first time that this has happened in this area, with residents reporting a similar incident back in February. ERA had halted the works, but it seems the issue has come up yet again.
“They started again last month, and again debris is washing away at sea. This is frustrating as it’s irreparable,” one resident told Lovin Malta.
The footage was captured earlier today next to the boathouses in Fra Ben and the Qawra Palace Hotel, at around 3:30pm.
Lovin Malta has notified the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) about the incident.
The works, which entailed dismantling, reconstruction, and repair work on an existing damaged slipway (PA/04179/20) had been going on for some time, opposite the street, which is known for its hotels and lidos.
Have you ever encountered something similar? Reach out to Lovin Malta via our social media channels or [email protected], or at [email protected]
What do you make of this scene?