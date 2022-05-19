Watch: Construction Waste Seeps Into The Sea Along Qawra Coastline

Just mere days after a similar incident, construction waste has been captured seeping into the sea along the coastline of Qawra.

Footage and photographs sent to Lovin Malta depict the unsettling scene, as construction dust and debris pollute the water.

This is not the first time that this has happened in this area, with residents reporting a similar incident back in February. ERA had halted the works, but it seems the issue has come up yet again.

“They started again last month, and again debris is washing away at sea. This is frustrating as it’s irreparable,” one resident told Lovin Malta.