Watch: Construction Waste Thrown From Atop Building’s Roof In Gozo In New Footage

The video was captured by someone within the Bishop’s Conservatory Junior school and secondary school.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows what appears to be construction waste being thrown away from the roof of a building in Victoria, Gozo.

The footage was then passed on to Lovin Malta by independent politician Arnold Cassola.

“Rabat in Gozo- near the hospital area today – this is what is going on, right next to two school grounds,” Cassola wrote on a Facebook post.

It seems as though the construction waste was discarded from an active site, possibly one for the construction of a block of 21 apartments and six penthouses, along Triq Għajn Qatet. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

What do you make of this footage?