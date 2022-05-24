د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Construction Waste Thrown From Atop Building’s Roof In Gozo In New Footage

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows what appears to be construction waste being thrown away from the roof of a building in Victoria, Gozo.

The video was captured by someone within the Bishop’s Conservatory Junior school and secondary school. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

The footage was then passed on to Lovin Malta by independent politician Arnold Cassola.

“Rabat in Gozo- near the hospital area today – this is what is going on, right next to two school grounds,” Cassola wrote on a Facebook post. 

It seems as though the construction waste was discarded from an active site, possibly one for the construction of a block of 21 apartments and six penthouses, along Triq Għajn Qatet. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

What do you make of this footage? 

READ NEXT: Greater Police Presence Needed In St Paul's Bay, PN MPs Urge After Surging Reports Of Car Vandalism

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All