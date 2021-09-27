WATCH: Għargħur Residents Take To The Streets To Protest Development Which Will ‘Kill Village’s Heritage’

Residents of Għargħur made their voices heard this evening as they protested against a large proposed development close to the village centre.

“Three monstrosities will go up in an area that should be part of Għargħur’s core,” a resident present at the protest told Lovin Malta. “They’re killing our heritage and our island and we can’t accept this anymore.”

Maura Marlow from Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, the environmental NGO which organised the protest, said the patch of countryside the project has been proposed on should remain untouched.