WATCH: Għargħur Residents Take To The Streets To Protest Development Which Will ‘Kill Village’s Heritage’
Residents of Għargħur made their voices heard this evening as they protested against a large proposed development close to the village centre.
“Three monstrosities will go up in an area that should be part of Għargħur’s core,” a resident present at the protest told Lovin Malta. “They’re killing our heritage and our island and we can’t accept this anymore.”
Maura Marlow from Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, the environmental NGO which organised the protest, said the patch of countryside the project has been proposed on should remain untouched.
“We hope to keep it as an open area and not build it up like we’ve done to every area of the island,” she said “We don’t want more traffic and more parking problems, we want a better quality of life for residents.”
Once partially owned by the Church, the field was sold to developers last year and a major project consisting of apartments, maisonettes, penthouses and underground garages has since been proposed.
The Church has defended its decision to sell the land by arguing that it was up to the Planning Authority to rule in favour or against the development, but many people criticised the sale as jarring with Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s recent public message against “the disease of greed”.
Do you think this proposed development should go ahead?