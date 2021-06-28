WATCH: Ħamrun Lyceum Rooftop Will Become A Public Garden And Town’s Largest Open Space

Maltese authorities will spend €1 million to convert the rooftop of the Ħamrun Lyceum into a public garden. Announcing the news over the weekend, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said this investment by the Planning Authority and Ambjent Malta will see the Lyceum rooftop become Ħamrun’s largest open space and Malta’s first public roof garden.

“We want to keep beautifying and greening urban areas like Ħamrun to create recreational areas for residents,” he said. “I hope other cities take similar initiatives, including vertical gardens.” While some praised the plan, others welcomed it with a degree of skepticism.

“Why not protect our natural habitats and countryside instead of splurging all this cash trying to recreate what we destroy?” Shadow Green Economy spokesperson David Thake asked. Birkirkara councillor and PN candidate Justin Schembri took it a step further, questioning the country’s spending priorities.

“We want to build roof gardens because every corner is built-up, and use €1 million to take people for a ride – because in all likelihood all the plants will be left to die after the inauguration as has happened on numerous occasions,” he said. “Meanwhile, this money could have been invested in improving classroom conditions such as by installing air conditioners and additional facilities for children with learning difficulties.”

