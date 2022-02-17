Watch: Illegal Construction Dumping Spotted In Nadur Countryside

Footage has emerged of illegal construction dumping happening in the pristine countryside of Nadur in Gozo. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola uploaded a video of the illegal dumping, while also claiming that it has been going on for two years now. “This dumping has been going on for more than two years, with the first dump of the day starting at 6am, and it happens many other times throughout the day,” Cassola wrote in a Facebook post.

The site appears to be right next to Ta’ Kenuna Tower in Nadur, which is a place of attraction for many locals and foreigners alike. “The site has been sadly ruined by the likes of rubble, concrete, and trucks parked there for months on end. He has also scrapped vehicles parked there,” Cassola said. “As you can see from the photos, he’s even thrown rubble over the cliff, ruining much flora and fauna in the process.” Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the discarded construction rocks in various places close to Ta’ Kenuna Tower.

"I was informed that his worksite is overflowing and he is (or should be) paying a fine every day for not cleaning it up. Clearly hasn't stopped him from continuing to dump in other localities to prevent adding up to his already overflowing dumpsite," he said. Have you ever encountered illegal dumping in Malta's countryside?

