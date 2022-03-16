Watch: Illegal Dumping Spotted Under Dingli Cliffs And Caves

“Today I was utterly disgusted at the amount of trash and dead animals that were discarded at an otherwise beautiful amazing cave situated hidden below at Dingli cliffs,” he wrote.

A nature-lover with an affinity for hiking and exploring uploaded the photos on Facebook, lamenting the state in which the cliffs and surrounding caves have been left.

Photographs and footage have emerged of illegal dumping and dead animals in the pristine countryside of Dingli, right under the famous cliffs.

“My promise to myself as soon as I saw this is that I will organize to get it cleaned up and restored to its natural beauty and hopefully convince the authority to have a CCTV installed there,” he pledged.

Photos sent in depict a variety of items that should never have even been thrown out into the countryside in the first place, from a massive amount of cardboard and wooden boxes to pellets.

“I had heard about this cave last year so decided finally to go see for myself. Clearly, this would have been a perfect natural home to bats and all I could find is one lonely bat,” he said.

The man also informed Lovin Malta that he is currently working together with the environmental NGO Żibel, which regularly organise clean-ups in various places in Malta’s environment.

“The problem isn’t just cleaning it up, as this can be done as we have no shortage of volunteers but to have something in place, like CCTV and car barriers to avoid having it happen again shortly after we clean this up,” the man told Lovin Malta.

Have you ever encountered illegal dumping in Malta's countryside?

