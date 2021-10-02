WATCH: Last Moments Of This Morning’s Flock Of Flamingos As BirdLife Reiterates Call For No-Hunting Zone

Following this morning’s incident in which four protected Greater Flamingos were gunned down at Qawra Point, BirdLife Malta reiterates its call on Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Government to declare Qawra Point as a protected area and a no-hunting zone. “We have for the past years insisted on this with the relevant authorities and are aware that progress had been made recently, with a guardianship deed agreement also presented to us to take over the area, however this had to be refused until hunting is banned from the area,” BirdLife said. This morning’s massacre amplifies the need for the area to be declared a no-hunting zone, something BirdLife has made past requests for.

“The small islet is very well placed for migratory birds to find refuge on and with its vicinity to BirdLife Malta’s Salina Nature Reserve, birds coming in or out of the reserve have been targeted by hunters in this area.” Qawra Point is also close to Qawra’s residential area, and many continue to complain about the continuous illegal use of electronic callers. Moreover, during the swimming season, bathers in the sea feel unsafe knowing that just a few metres away hunters are aiming their guns at water birds while they are swimming, BirdLife said. There has been some positive development, as a guardianship deed agreement was presented for the NGO to take over the area, which they refused until hunting will be banned from the area.

“With the illegal killing of birds being highlighted in the European Commission’s legal proceedings on Malta’s derogations, today’s massacre of Greater Flamingos will not go unnoticed, and action will be expected.” BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana stated: “While these Flamingos were being shot down at Qawra Point, children and families were at our Għadira Nature Reserve enjoying the beauty of nature in one of the few bird sanctuaries on the island. We need to see action over and above words, now.” “There is no doubt that Malta needs to solve the illegal killing problem, and this can be done by designating more bird sanctuaries and restarting the verification process of stuffed bird collections that benefited from past amnesties,” he continued. Do you think Qawra Point should become a no-hunting zone?

READ NEXT: Historic Marsaskala Saltpans Used As Nothing More Than A Place For A Barbecue