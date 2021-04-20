WATCH: Lovin Malta Celebrates Its Fifth Birthday By Planting Five Trees For Every Year We’ve Been Around
Lovin Malta is celebrating its fifth anniversary today and to mark the occasion we decided to give something back to the community.
It’s been a rollercoaster five years of bringing you hard-hitting news mashed with the island’s latest celebrity stories, food shows, athlete spotlights and much much more.
We’ve covered it all – but if there’s one thing that Malta needs more of, it has to be trees.
The Lovin Malta team went down to Ġnien Duminku Mintoff in Paola to plant 25 trees – that’s five trees for every year we’ve been around!
What better way to celebrate your birthday than planting some trees!
Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Ġnien Duminku Mintoff is one of the places in Malta that takes the best care of new trees, and it will be a great breeding ground for our 25 olive trees to grow.
From the smallest seeds, enormous trees grow.
Each tree we planted carries that exact message – not just as a reminder of our humble beginnings but also the capability of everyone who chooses to be a part of the change in society today.
Although our fifth anniversary only comes around once, we’re not stopping the celebrations here.
Malta is in desperate need of more trees, and Lovin Malta has committed to helping out in any way we can. On our fifth birthday, we’ve pledged to plant five trees every year until we’re around…
… and we have no plans of quitting any time soon.
Here’s to five years of Lovin and another five more!
Share this post to spread the good news