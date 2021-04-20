WATCH: Lovin Malta Celebrates Its Fifth Birthday By Planting Five Trees For Every Year We’ve Been Around

Lovin Malta is celebrating its fifth anniversary today and to mark the occasion we decided to give something back to the community.

It’s been a rollercoaster five years of bringing you hard-hitting news mashed with the island’s latest celebrity stories, food shows, athlete spotlights and much much more.

We’ve covered it all – but if there’s one thing that Malta needs more of, it has to be trees.

The Lovin Malta team went down to Ġnien Duminku Mintoff in Paola to plant 25 trees – that’s five trees for every year we’ve been around!