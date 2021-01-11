WATCH: Maltese Adventurer Takes It Upon Himself To Fish Out Car Left In Ċirkewwa Waters For One Month

After a car washed into Ċirkewwa last month, Maltese adventurer, environmentalist and advanced diver Raniero Borg decided to take it upon himself to fish it out.

Raniero carried out the noble deed following another accident at the South Quay which resulted in yet another car washing into the sea.

“Once we were at the site, I took it upon myself to also remove the other car (Red Peugeot 307) which ended up in the sea at least one month ago and was left there,” he said on his Facebook page, Raniero’s Adventures.

“This was my second report that I took to the Police Station in Qawra, with the information of two cars, the details of the car and its owner. I have not received any feedback regarding this.”

A turbulent storm in December sent two cars parked at the South Quay into the sea. One of them was fished out immediately by a foreigner, the other was left at the bottom of the seabed until this weekend.

Footage uploaded by Raniero shows the car face down in the water with all sorts of marine life inhabiting the vehicle.