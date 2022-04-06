Watch: Massive Swarm Of Purple Jellyfish Invade St Julian’s Spinola Bay

Massive swarms of purple jellyfish have been invading Maltese waters over the last few weeks, this morning in Spinola Bay in St Julians.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a sizeable swarm of purple jellyfish – one of the most commonly found in Malta, also known as the mauve stinger.

The man who encountered the jellyfish expressed his concern at the sight when speaking with the newsroom, linking their increase in the amount to a decrease in turtles and the wind direction.

“According to fishermen friends of mine, this is happening because of the lack of turtles, due to them being eaten by sharks and whales,” he explained.