Watch: Mosta’s 19th Century Victoria Lines Vandalised With Spray Paint

The 19th century Victoria Lines situated next to MCAST Mosta have been vandalised with different coloured spray paints over the weekend.

The matter was highlighted by former radio host Trudy Kerr, who shared footage on social media showing the disgraceful state that the Victoria Lines have been left in.

“Spray paint on the walls and grass areas is not a rare sight in the park behind MCAST, but this weekend someone had taken a number of different spray cans and graffitied the Victoria Lines themselves, with some comment relating to the USSR. This stretches down into the munition hut below as well,” Kerr told Lovin Malta upon sharing the footage.