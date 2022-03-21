Watch: Mosta’s 19th Century Victoria Lines Vandalised With Spray Paint
The 19th century Victoria Lines situated next to MCAST Mosta have been vandalised with different coloured spray paints over the weekend.
The matter was highlighted by former radio host Trudy Kerr, who shared footage on social media showing the disgraceful state that the Victoria Lines have been left in.
“Spray paint on the walls and grass areas is not a rare sight in the park behind MCAST, but this weekend someone had taken a number of different spray cans and graffitied the Victoria Lines themselves, with some comment relating to the USSR. This stretches down into the munition hut below as well,” Kerr told Lovin Malta upon sharing the footage.
“I often walk with my dog at Tarġa Gap Victoria Lines, beyond MCAST in Mosta – this family park has a natural wooded area, an amphitheatre and lovely children’s play area, but the historic Victoria Lines which span the 12km from the east to west of the island provide a spectacular view across the island,” she said.
“Whenever I am there I take a bag and clear up the bottles, picnic debris and other rubbish that is always littered across the vicinity – in fact, Lovin Malta has covered a previous post on this. I have seen people frequently throw rubbish from the Victoria Lines into the valley below in plain sight of passers-by, not giving a crap about the impact of their actions.”
The Victoria Lines are a line of fortifications that spread along 12km of the width of Malta, dividing the North of the island from the South. It was built during the British Empire, between the years 1875 and 1899, using Limestone.
Have you ever encountered something similar? Send over to Sasha at [email protected]
