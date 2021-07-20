WATCH: San Andrea Students Send Universal Message Of Climate Change With Inspiring Music Video

San Andrea School is tackling climate change on a universal scale with a music video about the future health of Planet Earth that will literally be broadcasted to everyone from outer space.

Do It Now features staff and students of the school galvanised by a collective message to stop the clock on climate change and defend our planet through the power of music and the emotions that a memorable anthem evokes.

And it will literally be broadcasted from outer space as the music video makes its way to the International Space Station next month in collaboration with Project Maleth.

Repurposed from the famous anti-fascist tune, Bella Ciao, Do It Now has adapted its lyrics to reflect the current global climate the world is facing and it’s led by the generation to come as San Andrea takes the reins on inciting change both locally and globally.

“We have to wake up, we have to wise up, we have to open our eyes and do it now, now, now,” the staff and students chant in the music video.

The young demonstrators can be seen bearing signs that read ‘heal the world’ and ‘hold hands with the world’ as they express their collective voice on the future of our planet.