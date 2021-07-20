WATCH: San Andrea Students Send Universal Message Of Climate Change With Inspiring Music Video
San Andrea School is tackling climate change on a universal scale with a music video about the future health of Planet Earth that will literally be broadcasted to everyone from outer space.
Do It Now features staff and students of the school galvanised by a collective message to stop the clock on climate change and defend our planet through the power of music and the emotions that a memorable anthem evokes.
And it will literally be broadcasted from outer space as the music video makes its way to the International Space Station next month in collaboration with Project Maleth.
Repurposed from the famous anti-fascist tune, Bella Ciao, Do It Now has adapted its lyrics to reflect the current global climate the world is facing and it’s led by the generation to come as San Andrea takes the reins on inciting change both locally and globally.
“We have to wake up, we have to wise up, we have to open our eyes and do it now, now, now,” the staff and students chant in the music video.
The young demonstrators can be seen bearing signs that read ‘heal the world’ and ‘hold hands with the world’ as they express their collective voice on the future of our planet.
And there’s no better way to get the message across than for it to be broadcasted from the ISS on 18th August – an apt location where you can truly grasp the reality that there’s one planet and no Plan(et) B.
San Andrea’s Do It Now forms part of the Sing For The Climate project described as a worldwide singing manifestation more powerful than a petition and intended to incite action amongst people and governments towards reversing climate change.
And the initiative and music video couldn’t come at a better time when the world is experiencing a number of extreme weather events, from heatwaves to flash floods and droughts that have cost hundreds of lives.
In fact, Malta has experienced a number of extreme weather conditions throughout the year indicative of the detrimental effects of climate change. With government authorities coming under criticism for their inaction, it’s heartwarming and encouraging to see the younger generation take a staunch commitment to improving our environment.
Tag a young environmentalist