WATCH: Tard Wisq? Students Wonder In A Song About Their Environmental Worries

Singers Martina Cutajar and Nathan Psaila, both former students of the school, sing and rap about the way they are rising up to the problem and inspire listeners to do their part.

Six students from St. Benedict’s College Secondary School took it upon themselves and wrote the song ‘Tard Wisq?’ to address their environmental concerns, posing the question whether it is already too late to do something about climate change.

With rampant pollution and construction pestering the Maltese islands, it’s clear younger generations are worried about the future of our environment.

Their message? It depends on all of us, both the older and younger generations, to find a solution to the destruction of the environment.

From minor actions to critical decisions, this is the only way we can conserve the environment which we completely depend on.

The song comes during a crucial time for the future of environmental safekeeping and combatting climate change, as the global climate conference COP26 is kicking off today.

And Tard Wisq? seems to have become a huge success, as it even ranked in Malta’s top twenty music chart.

The song was part of the ‘Għanja Għalik’ project on which the school collaborated together with Aġenzija Zgħazagħ. Students were guided by Rita Pace in the lyrics and Christian Borg in musical composition.

It was also the principal theme of a theatrical production, forming part of the ‘Proġett Kreattiv’, which unfortunately had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it was selected to be part of the #ClimateOn campaign, as well as the National Conference on Climate Change organised by the Ministry for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning.

St. Benedict’s college “urges the circulation of the song so that together we can create a deeper environmental consciousness to give us and future generations a healthier and more beautiful environment”.

What do you think about the song?