WATCH: This Serene Drone Footage Of Fog Over Malta Will Make You Fall In Love With The Island Again

Malta may be a concrete jungle on the rise but it still remains an archipelago gem with incredible landscapes… at least from an aerial point of view.

Serene and breathtaking drone footage shot by Malcom Debono shows a side of the country many never get a chance to see with fog descending on the sleepy summer islands as the warm sun glistens in the background.

The incredible footage captures a low layer of fog brushing against the coarse surface of the islands’ rustic landscapes as the accompanying music gives it the feel of a fantasy movie in the making.

After watching this footage, it comes as no surprise that Malta has become a hotspot location for hotshot filmmakers to shoot their blockbuster films.

“Imagine waking up and seeing this spectacular scenery unfolding right before your eyes,” Debono said.

“Needless to say I wasn’t gonna let such a rare sight go by without capturing it, and within minutes was at a good vantage point with my drone up in the air,” he said.

Indeed a rare sight only a flock of birds have the privilege of seeing every day, the high-definition and relaxing footage really does highlight the island’s untapped beauty and the tragedy of its concrete-centric spiral.

