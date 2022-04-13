Watch: Washed-Up Nine Metre Fibreglass And Wooden Boat Discovered By Żibel At Għar Lapsi

“We found it through our scouting, however, locals had also reported it to the police,” he said.

“Most probably it was a group of migrants’ boat that would have washed up in a storm and the boat wouldn’t have been rescued,” Żibel founder Andrew Schembri told Lovin Malta.

Environmental NGO Żibel recently discovered a nine-metre wooden and fibreglass boat that washed up in the area between Għar Lapsi and Wied iż-Żurrieq.

“The boat seems to be a mix of fibreglass and wood, with fibreglass being the damaging material to the surrounding ecosystem,” he explained.

“The boat is around 25 to 30ft. Given the growth it has on its sides, it seems like it capsized and was drifting upside down for quite some time. Ultimately it washed ashore during one of the last storms, damaging the front of the boat. Its origin is most probably from North Africa,” he said.

“Right now we’re getting all the permits in order since it’s technically a lost boat and since it’s within a Natura 2000 site it takes more time,” he explained.

“We are currently speaking with police, the Environmental and Resources Authority (ERA), and Transport Malta,” he said so that the correct permits can be acquired.

He also explained how some work needs to be done on the boat since it was most probably floating around for quite some time before it washed up on the shore.

Żibel will be removing the boat from the area as soon as all relevant permits are acquired.

