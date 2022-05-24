Watch: Bus Forced To Reverse To Make Way For Construction Truck As Żabbar Residents Left Furious

Żabbar and Xgħajra residents are infuriated over the problems that have been created due to a narrowed road, as well as the lack of parking spaces this has brought with it. Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows two different occasions where issues due to the narrowed Triq San Leonardu arose: two buses getting stuck, as well as a bus and a construction truck getting stuck and having to reverse, also leading to traffic piling up behind them. “We are beyond disappointed about this – the road was narrowed during road works and now it is posing a massive danger. If they studied the area better, they would have done a better job,” one resident from Triq San Leonardu told Lovin Malta. “Instead of increasing parking, we see how to ruin the available ones. Well done for this brilliant idea: a massive pavement and two cars can barely pass next to each other,” another resident lamented.

“It’s good that these projects happen, but why are studies not done prior to ensure safety? Why are residents not consulted? This new pavement has caused a massive inconvenience for residents, as well as drivers frequenting the road,” one stressed. The resident also referred to a petition that they had launched in relation to the works, but apparently, no attention was given. “There used to be parking, but now these have been removed. New problems have been created now, and residents have to park elsewhere,” they said.

Lovin Malta reached out to Infrastructure Malta, who was behind the works in question, to get a comment on the matter. “Infrastructure Malta is rebuilding San Leonardu Road, in Xgħajra, in a new design with a safer infrastructure for all road users and landscaped strips with new trees and shrubs,” a representative said. “The agency is introducing a pavement on one side of the road, which did not previously have any safe footpaths. The new footpath was designed in line with applicable standards and the accessibility guidelines of the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability.” “The road did not previously have defined parking spaces and the road space originally earmarked for the new pavement (which had not been built in the past) was being used for on-street parking. The new road design includes the missing footpath and new bus lay-bys for improved public transport access. It also creates properly defined parking spaces and retains a safe two-lane carriageway.” “Infrastructure Malta is also building new landscaping strips next to parts of the new footpaths, where it is planting 14 new cypress and judas trees, and more than 1,600 shrubs and other plants.” “These landscaping strips are contributing to an improved environment along this road while increasing segregation between pedestrians and vehicles. The new trees and shrubs in this road will be watered through a new irrigation system connected to a new rainwater reservoir that the agency is building beneath the roundabout at the end of the road, as part of the same project.” “The new road design is establishing a balance between safer infrastructure for all road users, improving the road’s landscape with new greenery and providing safe parking spaces for nearby residents. The rebuilding of this road also includes new underground water mains, new underground cable ducts to remove aerial line crossings and new street lighting.” Do you think the road is safer now?