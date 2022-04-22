From Live Experiments To Quizzes, Water-Be The Change Celebrates Earth Day

The national water conservation campaign, Water – Be The Change, is set to participate in Malta’s first Earth Day Green Fair as part of International Earth Day celebrations. As part of this year’s theme “Invest in Our Planet”, the Water – Be The Change campaign will be joining several local social enterprises and NGOs at the first-ever Earth Day Green Fair, with the purpose of reaching out to the general public and informing them on how the Earth and its ecosystems provide us with life and sustenance.

This year’s Earth Day not only marks the 52nd anniversary of the occasion but is also geared towards urging governments, authorities and private citizens to take solid steps towards more sustainable practices, purchase from responsible companies and take more of an active role in and for the Earth’s wellbeing. The Earth Day Green Fair is being held at the Majjistral Nature and History Park and the Farmoury in Manikata from 22nd to 24th April from 11am to 6pm. Entrance to the event is free.

The Water – Be The Change Campaign is taking part in the event to support the greater cause by promoting water conservation practices which can be easily applied at home, work and through farming practices. You can find their stand near the food court to find out how you can become a champion of water conservation. At the stand, you can also find exciting live experiments on the water cycle, cloud formation, water filtration and density, as well as the Water Conservation Champion Quiz – perfect activities for curious minds. People are encouraged to reach the venue by means of public transport, bicycles and car-sharing – all in line with the event's core message.