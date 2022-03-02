Watch: Are You Better At Saving Water Than This Sales Guru And Social Media King?
Everyone needs water to survive, be it a plant, a cute cat, or humans – but, do we do everything we can to preserve our precious supply of aqua?
Join Lovin Malta’s very own Sales Legend Lisa and the Social Media King, DGU, as they go head to head to see who will be crowned the ultimate water conservation warrior.
Hosted by Ron Briffa, both Lisa and DGU need to answer a series of questions about water conservation around the house to see how everyone can help save water in their daily life.
With a buzzer at the ready, who do you think will win the title of water warrior? Pick who you think will be the victor and check out the video below!
Take a tour around your house and see how you can reduce your water consumption by heading over to Water Be The Change’s handy dandy online house. A multitude of tips in every room will help you earn your Water Warrior title too!
Don’t fret if you need a bit of extra help, as you can schedule a free house visit with one of their technical experts.
Have a look at the rooms you need the most help with by hovering over the room. Just by changing your routine a little bit, you can make a difference when it comes to taking care of the beautiful world that we live in.
