‘We Are Terrified’: ‘Monstrous’ Madliena Development Set To Replace Religious Retreat

Residents of Madliena have expressed their fear over a ‘monstrous’ development of an elderly home that is set to replace the Porziuncola Retreat House, which was used by the Franciscan friars as a religious retreat until a few months ago.

The plans, which were approved by a planning case officer, outline the development of a massive elderly home, counting more than 20 metres in height on a footprint of 2.450 sqm.

It will be built in the middle of a neighbourhood of one-storey bungalows in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, ruining the beauty and integrity of the area, and affecting the lives of all that live there.

The project’s applicant is Katari Holdings, which is owned by GAP’s Paul Attard, and its architect is Colin Zammit, who courted controversy after revelations that the government handed out a €700,000 direct order for a project that was never carried out.

The area was also defined in the 2006 zoning plan to be an area for a “religious retreat”, strictly prohibiting any change of use, therefore such development is going against the local plans.

Lovin Malta spoke to a group of residents in the area to hear more about the ways in which the development will affect them and the surrounding environment, who will also be taking legal action to protect their neighbourhood.

“We are terrified. The planned development is completely out of proportion. We fear for losing all that brought us here and all that we love – the grace and tranquillity of this area, the privacy of our homes, the peacefulness for our families, all this would be lost,” one resident told Lovin Malta.