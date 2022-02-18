‘We Condemn It’: Report Filed Over Nadur Mayor And Nationalist MP’s Brother’s Illegal Dumping

According to the company’s social media page, Peter Paul Said is one of the owners of Said Construction, along with another brother Josef Said. However, Said Construction Ltd. was struck off the business registry in 2006 , making it difficult to ascertain true ownership.

The construction company behind the dumping has been identified as Said Construction Ltd., a company allegedly owned by Peter Paul Said, who is the brother of Nationalist MP Chris Said and Nadur Mayor Edward Said.

A report has been filed to the Planning Authority (PA) and the Environment Resources Authority (ERA) by the Nadur local council and investigations are underway. Lovin Malta reported on the incident of illegal construction dumping in the pristine countryside following a social media post by independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Peter Paul Said, the brother of PN MP Chris Said and Nadur Mayor Edward Said, is behind suspected illegal dumping in the Gozitan town, with his brothers issuing strong statements condemning the incident.

Lovin Malta reached out to Peter Paul Said for comments, as well as brothers Chris Said and Edward Said.

“That is my olive tree field, and I have a permit to build a rubble wall,” Peter Paul Said told Lovin Malta while responding to questions.

A look through the Planning Authority’s website found no permit for rubble walls within the area, and when asked to provide the permit number, Peter Paul said, “not now”.

While speaking with Lovin Malta, Chris Said said that “steps should be taken against anyone that breaks the law, regardless of who he is. The authorities should take action”.

The mayor of Nadur Edward Said also had something similar to say about his brother’s wrongdoing, and clarified that the local council was actually the one to file the report.

“As soon as we saw the footage and photos on social media, I spoke with my councillors and suggested that we file a written report to the authorities. We were all in favour of this and a formal report has been filed,” Edward told the newsroom.

“Whoever it is, we wholeheartedly condemn any form of abuse, vandalism, or illegal dumping. We condone it and also make sure that the Authorities enforce laws in place and take action,” he said.

An investigation is now underway.

Have you ever encountered illegal dumping in Malta’s countryside? If yes, don’t hesitate to get in contact with Sasha and send any photos or videos you might have at [email protected]

Share to raise awareness