Wied Żnuber Walk Happening Next Saturday Amid Miniature Airstrip Threats

Activist group Moviment Graffiti is organising a cultural nature walk in the site of Wied Żnuber in Birżebbuġa, currently threatened by plans of a miniature airstrip.

The walk is set to be happening this Saturday 19th March at 10:30am, starting off from the church of Bengħajsa in Birżebbuga, walking towards the site where the airstrip is being proposed.

“As Wied Żnuber and the surrounding area are seriously threatened by plans for a miniature airstrip, we will be meeting for a walk to better understand what this devastating project will cost us,” Moviment Graffiti said.

“We will be joined by historians and biologists, who will be talking to us about the importance of this place, its plants and animals, and its historical relics,” it said.