Wied Żnuber Walk Happening Tomorrow Amid Airstrip Threats On Six Football Grounds Of Garigue

“We will be joined by historians and biologists, who will be talking to us about the importance of this place, its plants and animals, and its historical relics,” it said.

“As Wied Żnuber and the surrounding area are seriously threatened by plans for a miniature airstrip, we will be meeting for a walk to better understand what this devastating project will cost us,” Moviment Graffiti said.

The walk is set to be happening tomorrow, Sunday 15th March at 9:30am, starting off from the church of Bengħajsa in Birżebbuga, walking towards the site where the airstrip is being proposed.

Everyone is encouraged and welcome to attend – even children, who can be given the opportunity to cherish Malta’s environment and natural heritage. Attendees are also being encouraged to bring food and drinks, as well as placards in support of our open spaces.

The current airstrip plans are posing a massive threat on the agricultural land of the area, with the application being a sizeable one, set to take up six football grounds worth of garigue and arable land.

“The airstrip project will destroy the garigue and fields on which it will be built but will also break the serenity of the area with light and noise pollution.”

The project was concocted in secret and without public consultation and was announced around three months ago at the signing of an agreement between the government agency INDIS and an airplane model association, with no time allocated for public consultation.

A group of sixteen local NGOs are also united in the fight to save Wied Żnuber, appealing for the plan to be withdrawn immediately.

The 16 organisations, representing a wide spectrum of interests – from environmental organisations to girl guides, from fishermen to social and cultural groups – have written a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela calling on him to withdraw plans for a mini-airstrip in the Wied Żnuber area of Birżebbuġa.

Follow the event on Moviment Graffitti’s Facebook page, happening this Sunday 15th May at 9:30am

