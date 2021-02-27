Wildlife Photographer Grounded By Pandemic Discovers Malta’s Hidden World Of Wild Orchids

Did you know that Malta has over 30 indigenous species of wild orchids? Well, neither did local wildlife photographer Johan Siggesson, that is, until the pandemic put a wrench in his worldwide travel plans, leading to a new project exploring the eclectic flora and fauna of the Maltese islands.

Spotted Milky Orchid

“I never really worked locally due to various reasons; hunters, private property signs, lack of larger animals,” Siggesson told Lovin Malta. “When COVID-19 happened, I came up with this idea and started researching wild orchids.” To his surprise, Siggesson discovered that Malta has 36 indigenous species and, with the help of the local green-fingered community, has been busy snapping away at the beautiful flowering plants.

Autumn Lady’s-Tresses

“A lot of them are extremely rare but I hope to capture around 15 species before the end of the flowering season,” he said. Siggesson embarked on his new project in January and will go on capturing and cataloguing Malta’s wild orchids up until May – all with the help of local experts, of course. “I try to contact people who post photos of orchids and many have been very helpful by either pointing them out on Google Maps or showing me in person,” he continued. The end product so far is both enchanting and inspiring, showing a beautiful but fragile side of Malta’s natural landscapes.

Cretan Rainbow Bee Orchid

Maltese Spider Orchid

“Hopefully this will end in a photography book focusing on the beauty of these flowers. I hope that the book can raise awareness about Maltese orchids and nature in general,” Siggesson ended. You can visit more of Johan Siggesson’s work on his website by following this link. Tag someone who would love this