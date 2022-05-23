Xgħajra’s Quaint Seafront To Be Transformed With 13-Storey Mega Development
The quaint seaside locality of Xgħajra in Malta is set to get a daunting transformation, with a 13-storey mega-development awaiting the PA’s decision.
The proposed application outlines the plan to demolish the existing dwellings and to erect three levels of basements, 153 apartments, including 206 garages and 158 parking spaces, 29 motorcycle parking spaces, 14 Class 4B shops, and nine penthouses.
With the site being situated along Dawret ix-Xatt and Triq Glavan, the development will also look over Wied Glavan, as well as Xgħajra’s seafront.
The application was filed by Jason Mifsud on behalf of Elegant Homes and will take the area of around 5,000sqm.
As clearly seen within the photomontages, the proposed development will clash quite sorely with the surrounding buildings of the area.
During the application’s representation period, many residents objected to the project, saying that this development will ultimately ruin Xgħajra.
Over 600 residents had objected to the development when the representation period was still open.
The project also goes against the Xgħajra local plan, which stipulates that buildings cannot exceed a certain amount of storeys.
What do you make of these plans?