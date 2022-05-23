Xgħajra’s Quaint Seafront To Be Transformed With 13-Storey Mega Development

The quaint seaside locality of Xgħajra in Malta is set to get a daunting transformation, with a 13-storey mega-development awaiting the PA’s decision.

The proposed application outlines the plan to demolish the existing dwellings and to erect three levels of basements, 153 apartments, including 206 garages and 158 parking spaces, 29 motorcycle parking spaces, 14 Class 4B shops, and nine penthouses.

With the site being situated along Dawret ix-Xatt and Triq Glavan, the development will also look over Wied Glavan, as well as Xgħajra’s seafront.

The application was filed by Jason Mifsud on behalf of Elegant Homes and will take the area of around 5,000sqm.

As clearly seen within the photomontages, the proposed development will clash quite sorely with the surrounding buildings of the area.