Inspiring Idea On Saving The Environment? Submit Your Idea For European Sustainable Development Week

Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli launched the 2021 European Sustainable Development Week, which encourages youths to come forward with proposals on how to develop sustainable communities through entrepreneurship.

The week takes place between 18th September and 8th October, and will have multiple organisations carrying out inspiring initiatives. The project aims to guide and mentor youths aged between 16 and 21 on how to turn their ideas into proposals.

The pilot project will be led by the Junior Association of Young Enterprise (JAYE) together with the Żurrieq Local Council and the participation of entrepreneurs, who will be mentors throughout the project.

“Through this project, young people with great ideas will receive practical guidance and assistance from local entrepreneurs who can pass on their life experiences which are not necessarily learnt academically,” Dalli said.