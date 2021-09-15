Inspiring Idea On Saving The Environment? Submit Your Idea For European Sustainable Development Week
Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli launched the 2021 European Sustainable Development Week, which encourages youths to come forward with proposals on how to develop sustainable communities through entrepreneurship.
The week takes place between 18th September and 8th October, and will have multiple organisations carrying out inspiring initiatives. The project aims to guide and mentor youths aged between 16 and 21 on how to turn their ideas into proposals.
The pilot project will be led by the Junior Association of Young Enterprise (JAYE) together with the Żurrieq Local Council and the participation of entrepreneurs, who will be mentors throughout the project.
“Through this project, young people with great ideas will receive practical guidance and assistance from local entrepreneurs who can pass on their life experiences which are not necessarily learnt academically,” Dalli said.
The events include an awareness campaign on domestic violence against people with disabilities, the launch of online platforms for sustainable and eco-friendly products, as well as online and coaching sessions on how projects can be sustainable.
The public is also encouraged to take part in the project by implementing its own sustainable changes.
If you are between age 16 and 21, contact JAYE or the Żurrieq Local Council to take part in the sustainable initiative.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Will you be attending any of the Sustainable Development Week events?