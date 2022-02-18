Global Polls Rank Aidan As Clear Eurovision Favourite: ‘Europe Has Chosen The Maltese Language’

Two international Eurovision polls have ranked Aidan’s Ritmu as their favourite song from last night’s semi-final and the results haven’t gone unnoticed by the Maltese singer. A poll by Wiwibloggs, in which just over 3,000 votes were cast, had Aidan in first place with 20.37% of the vote, Emma Muscat’s Out Of Sight in second at 14.75%, Nicole Azzopardi’s Into The Fire third (7.93%), Matt BLXCK’s Come Around fourth (6.73%) and Jessika’s Kaleidoscope fifth (4.7%).

Eurovisionworld.com‘s poll, in which almost 5,000 votes were cast, had similar results. Aidan came out as the clear favourite after winning 37% of the vote, with Emma Muscat some way behind at 27%, Nicole Azzopardi third at 11% and all remaining singers only mustering 3% or less. “Europe chose the Maltese language yesterday,” Aidan said as he urged people to vote for his song.

If Aidan does win, it will be the first time Malta has sent a song in the Maltese language to the Eurovision since 1972, when Helen & Joseph finished in last place with L-Imħabba. Voting is still open, with the finalists set to be announced at the end of a special show this evening, where several past Eurovision winners are set to perform. The Eurovision final will then be held on Saturday, with the winner representing Malta at the popular contest in Turin in May.

Who do you think should win the Malta Eurovision Song Contest?