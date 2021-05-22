Big Eurovision Upset For Malta As Destiny Places 7th And Italy Wins

Malta will have to wait another year for its chance to win the Eurovision song contest, despite a strong performance on the night by young star Destiny.

Hopes were high going into the evening, with many believing this was to be Malta’s year but sadly it was not to be. The title instead went to Italy who received a total of 524 points.

Destiny placed seventh with 255 points, in what was a highly contested night that saw Malta competing for the title, along with France and Switzerland.

Malta placed third at the end of the jury vote with 208 points. Switzerland placed first with 267 votes, while France was second with 248. Malta received 12 points from Norway, Australia and Romania.

Malta received only 47 votes from televoting, which saw it fall to seventh place overall

Destiny gave a confident and strong performance of her hit single Je Me Casse, living up to her promise from earlier in the day to own the stage.

Since its release back in March, Destiny’s Je Me Casse, was one of the most popular of the competing songs, and was also one of the bookies’ favourites to win.

Malta was the bookies’ third-favourite to win earlier in the day, with France and Italy in second and first place respectively.

More to follow

Do you think that the best song won?