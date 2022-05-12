Breaking: Emma Muscat Doesn’t Qualify For Eurovision Grand Final 

Malta has failed to qualify from tonight’s Eurovision semi-final, meaning it won’t participate in the Grand Final on Saturday.

Emma Muscat sang ‘I Am What I Am’ in Turin tonight, in a performance which even saw her use her piano as a stage.

However, as bookmakers had predicted, it wasn’t enough to see her and Malta qualify for the final.

This is the first time since 2018 that Malta hasn’t qualified for a Eurovision final and will come as a disappointment to a nation that is particularly passionate about the music contest.