Breaking: Emma Muscat Doesn’t Qualify For Eurovision Grand Final 

Malta has failed to qualify from tonight’s Eurovision semi-final, meaning it won’t participate in the Grand Final on Saturday. 

Emma Muscat sang ‘I Am What I Am’ in Turin tonight, in a performance which even saw her use her piano as a stage.

However, as bookmakers had predicted, it wasn’t enough to see her and Malta qualify for the final. 

This is the first time since 2018 that Malta hasn’t qualified for a Eurovision final and will come as a disappointment to a nation that is particularly passionate about the music contest. 

Do you think Emma deserved to qualify? 

