BREAKING: Emma Muscat Wins Malta Eurovision Song Contest

Emma Muscat will represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after winning tonight’s song selection with her song Out Of Sight.

Emma won the maximum 12 points from all six jury members and won the public vote too with 20 points, finishing first with a total of 92 points.

Aidan finished in second place with 72 pints as his song Ritmu was ranked second by every jury member and the general public. Nicole Azzopardi’s Into The Fire finished third with 36 points.