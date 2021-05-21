Destiny’s Manager Warns Of Eurovision Politics In Running Order Yet Confident She Can Surpass Expectations
Destiny’s manager, Howard Keith Debono, has warned that the internal politics behind Eurovision’s running order for the final may only make it harder for the 18-year-old, yet has re-affirmed his confidence in the singer’s ability.
In a Facebook post, Debono warned that the “EBU & host country isn’t making it easy with their running order but nothing is impossible”, indicating the trend of what place within the finals at Eurovision are typically deemed ideal.
Looking back over the past five contests, three winners have won from the first half yet no contestant in the first nine acts of the final have won the contest since Turkey in 2003.
Malta is set to perform sixth in tomorrow’s Eurovision Grand Final, with hopes high that she may be able to take home Malta’s first-ever win at the contest.
Debono further explained that the process for the process of picking the running order for the final has always been “an unnatural process” in his experience and that to “experience other countries campaign against an artist, because she was a threat, was truly beyond belief”.
Since 2013, the Eurovision running order has been determined by the producers of the contest and submitted to the EBU Executive Supervisor and Reference Group for approval before the public announcement.
This has been changed from random draws in order to provide a better experience for television viewers and, in theory, to ensure that all countries stand out by avoiding instances where songs of a similar tempo or style are performed after each other.
Despite the odds stacked against her, Debono has further highlighted his confidence that the artist, sass and vocals are enough to make Destiny come out even stronger in the Finals.
“My main interest [in Eurovision] is the artist & I believe she has the sass & the pipes. The rest is not important! If anything I think she will come out even stronger knowing Destiny.”
Good luck Destiny!