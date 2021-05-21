Destiny’s Manager Warns Of Eurovision Politics In Running Order Yet Confident She Can Surpass Expectations

Destiny’s manager, Howard Keith Debono, has warned that the internal politics behind Eurovision’s running order for the final may only make it harder for the 18-year-old, yet has re-affirmed his confidence in the singer’s ability.

In a Facebook post, Debono warned that the “EBU & host country isn’t making it easy with their running order but nothing is impossible”, indicating the trend of what place within the finals at Eurovision are typically deemed ideal.

Looking back over the past five contests, three winners have won from the first half yet no contestant in the first nine acts of the final have won the contest since Turkey in 2003.

Malta is set to perform sixth in tomorrow’s Eurovision Grand Final, with hopes high that she may be able to take home Malta’s first-ever win at the contest.