Destiny Barred From Eurovision Opening After COVID-19 Case Found In Her Hotel 

Destiny will not get to participate in the official Eurovision opening this evening after a person tested positive for COVID-19 at her hotel.

The Maltese singer announced the sad news on Instagram, along with a photo of how she intended to show up at the Turquoise Carpet.

“This was my look for the Turquoise carpet and Eurovision opening this evening,” she said on Instagram. “Unfortunately enough, due to Covid 19 restrictions and protocols I can’t participate as another case has been detected in our hotel.”