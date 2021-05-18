Destiny Does It! Malta Officially Makes It To Saturday’s Eurovision Grand Final

You know what they say – save the best for last!

The young Maltese starlet is truly destined for greatness after stealing the show at the closing of the semi-finals earlier tonight with a strong performance of her hit single, Je Me Casse!

Destiny is one of 10 singers today to make it to the Eurovision finals which will be held this Saturday, 22nd May along with Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine.

For the longest time Destiny was a frontrunner to win this year’s Eurovision according to the competitions’ official bookmakers. Though she has slipped to third place, the young powerhouse vocalist still has a strong chance to bring it home… for the first time ever!

We’ll just have to see how things pan out over the next few days – will it be another controversial dress change or more shifting in odds? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure… Destiny is queen!

