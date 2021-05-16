Bloggovision! Dave And Tim Will Be Live Blogging Tonight’s Eurovision Final, So Buckle Up

Do you genuinely believe Malta is going to win this year’s Eurovision, or are you more of a pessimist who thinks we’ll be lucky to even place in the top five? Well, there’s a voice for both of you… and they’ll both be commenting live as it happens, right here on Lovin Malta.

On Saturday 22nd May, as Malta’s starlet Destiny takes to the stage in the final round of the Eurovision, Lovin Malta’s Dave and Tim will be live blogging the sights, sounds and emotions that this year’s much-anticipated Eurovision Song Contest has to offer.

Known to find themselves on complete opposite ends of the spectrum on everything from COVID-19 to music taste, this is already shaping up to be an entertaining read.