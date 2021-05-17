Destiny Highlighted In BBC Special Praising Her Powerful Vocals Ahead Of Tonight’s Jury Vote

Destiny has been highlighted in a special BBC interview, touted as one of the favourites for this year’s contest and praising her “big voice”. The special behind-the-scenes look at this year’s contest highlighted the experience that some of the contestants have been faced with this year. Speaking to BBC’s Steve Holden, Destiny highlighted her experiences with practising and warming up her voice in her hotel room. “I was actually asking my vocal coach whether I’d be annoying people in the hotel because I was doing my voice exercises over and over again. But it’s what we need to do.” This interview comes just after news broke of the Je Me Casse singer thankfully getting a negative COVID-19 test result after she had to quarantine due to a positive case at the hotel she was staying in. As a result, Destiny tragically had to miss yesterday’s Eurovision opening: The Turquoise Carpet – to which she found out only hours before the opening was to start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinyofficial_x)

Nevertheless, with her negative test result, Destiny has just finished performing in her dress rehearsal today as well as tonight’s special performance where the Eurovision Jury will be casting their votes ahead of Tuesday’s first Semi-Final. Destiny has also just revealed a new change to her outfit – a bobbed wig. Taking to Instagram, Destiny highlighted that “after yesterday’s let down, this look was way too good not to experience it on the stage”, highlighting the wig she would have worn for yesterday’s event. The addition of the wig to Destiny’s outfit breathes more life into the soul music that Destiny embodies while definitely exuding the more ‘edgy’ yet sophisticated and beautiful aesthetic that the starlet intended to have at yesterday’s Turquoise carpet. It should be noted though, that it is currently uncertain whether this addition to her outfit will be a temporary one just for the rehearsal or a full change to be seen on the live contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinyofficial_x)

As of the writing of this article, Destiny is third favourite to win the contest after falling from the first place when the news of her being unable to attend yesterday’s Turquoise Carpet was revealed. She still remains the favourite to pass the first Semi-Final. Yet, once the Jury casts their vote, and indications on which performances the juries favoured are hinted at, expect the odds to start shifting, at least to some degree. Historically, Malta is usually highly favoured by the jury, which could mean that we have a chance to once more soar to first place in the odds. How do you think Destiny will fare? Let us know in the comments