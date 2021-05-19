Making Waves Beyond Malta! Five Global Celebrities Who Declared Their Love For Destiny

Destiny has been a household name in Malta for a few years now and she’s now starting to make waves overseas too. Both before and after her stunning Eurovision performance last night, a number of international celebrities and personalities publicly praised the 18-year-old singer.

Here’s a compilation of the stars who have spoken out so far:



1. Cascada The German singer behind the hit dance tracks Evacuate the Dancefloor and Everytime We Touch was so impressed by Destiny that she published an entire Instagram video to praise her. “Oh my God, I’ve discovered this girl called Destiny and she’s got an incredible song,” Cascada, a former Eurovision contestant herself, told her followers. “This girl is so talented, seriously her voice is incredible and she should win this contest. If not, she’ll go off and have the most massive career because she’s got so much fire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASCADA (@cascada_official)

2. Sophie Ellis-Bextor British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, renowned for songs like Bittersweet, was interviewed about the Eurovision last night. Her favourite song? Malta of course.

3. Conchita

An endorsement by a Eurovision winner is always a good sign, an endorsement by one of the most iconic Eurovision winners in recent years is something else altogether. “Yaaas Queen!!!” Conchita Wurst posted on Instagram last night after Destiny’s performance.

4. Gianluca Vacchi

Destiny also found some unlikely support from renowned Italian millionaire ‘playboy’ Gianluca Vacchi. Vacchi last night posted a photo of himself getting in the groove while listening to Je Me Casse. However, with his own country Italy the favourite to triumph on Saturday, it awaits to be seen how much longer his support for Malta will last.

5. BBC’s Scott Mills English presenter Scott Mills had gushing praise for Destiny ahead of last night’s performance, describing Malta as the “one to watch” from the semi-final. “She is female empowerment, she’s sass, there’s a really high note in this song and obviously when you hear the song as a recording, you’re like is she going to be able to hit that high note?” he said. “The answer is yes. She is absolutely smashing it. It’s ridiculous. I’ve seen all her rehearsals, she doesn’t put a note wrong.”

Malta will contest in the Eurovision Grand Final in Rotterdam on Saturday, with Destiny set to perform in the first half of the contest. Bookmakers have currently ranked her as the third favourite to win, behind Italy and France, although her odds narrowed significantly after last night’s show. A victory will see her become Malta’s first ever Eurovision winner, as well as the first singer in history to win both the adult and junior versions of the Eurovision.

Do you think Destiny has a chance of victory this weekend?