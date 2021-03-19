Destiny’s ‘Je Me Casse’ Is The Anthem That We Didn’t Know We Needed Right Now

Destiny is back and Malta’s hopes for Eurovision glory are looking brighter than ever after the release of the vocal powerhouse’s newest bop, Je Me Casse. A year out in the Eurovision wilderness has worked wonders for Destiny, who has traded out the at times reductive ‘All Of My Love’ for the far more contemporary ‘Je Me Casse’. Can’t you hear those francophone votes coming in already! Douze points s’il vous plait. Destiny’s newest hit is already marching up the pecking orders for the bookie’s favourite… and it’s easy to see why. While ‘All Of My Love’ relied heavily on a vocal-heavy melody, ‘Je Me Casse’ takes you on a journey through a 1920s bar with a modern twist, through a dazzling blend of electro swing, pop, soul, and a sassy house rhythm. Of course, this is Destiny – so a little sprinkling of gospel vocals is in order. Some may call into question will appeal to a 2021 audience, with an 80s revival dominating the pop charts. Electro-swing pop did dominate way back in 2014 and we’ve got a feeling it’s about to make a comeback. With a diva at the helm and an insatiable feel-good factor, Je Me Casse is the hit we need now more than ever. Biases be damned.

Yes, the beats are banging, but it’s the bop’s message that sets it apart. Je Me Casse is an anthem for strong, empowered women dealing with mediocre men desperate to impress them: whether it be with unoriginal pick-up lines, drinks or even money. Destiny’s powerhouse vocals make it clear. Everyone just wants to be able to let loose – to be free and to be themselves, no matter who may be watching. With a little help of O-level French (@France, @Switzerland, @Belgium etc.), Je Me Casse brings a fresh, modern twist on a timeless message.

Destiny brings life, colour and fun to her song, showing a new take on well-known styles

The music video does have its own pitfalls. While we all appreciate that Destiny’s stage presence is hard to compete with – they could have chosen an actor who has equal bits of charisma and chemistry with the artist. We’re just a tiny bit disappointed that we didn’t get something more like Tom Ellis’ Lucifer.

Nevertheless, Destiny’s vocals and her own visuals definitely make up for any lost sparks – she naturally is able to steal the spotlight perfectly and run with it. And while the beats might sound just a little bit dated – female empowerment has been the go-to theme for some of the world’s biggest hits. Whilst Je Me Casse might be stylistically quite different, it’s message of women banding together to support and empower one another through thick and thin will strike a chord.

The ‘French’ influences don’t stop at the song title – with the track clearly taking inspiration from ‘Lady Marmalade’. Lady Marmalade has been a go-to female anthem for the past few decades – whether it’s Patti La Belle – or Christina, Pink, Lil Kim, and the other one who no one remembers. Destiny’s song is intended to reach out to women and make them feel confident and portrays this with the background vocals that rise powerfully throughout the song. Listening to her perform this vibrant track, it is easy to see numerous iconic influences coming into play: from Lizzo’s fun and colourful nature to Christina Aguilera’s powerful voice. There are also hints of Queen B herself, Beyoncé. Destiny easily captures all of these phenomenal female artists, especially the attitude, fierceness and power we adore them for.

Destiny is widely known for her amazing vocals, considered a powerhouse of soul music that continues to grow in talent

Think of Je Me Casse as the passing of the torch from one generation of artists to another. At just 18, Destiny could be destined (I’m sorry) to lead the next generation. There’d no doubt that Destiny can smash the competition at Eurovision – and get Malta it’s very first Eurovision win. Already Je Me Casse is placed at 2nd place in its odds for the contest. It is an amazing start and the momentum needs to keep going. All we can say is that Destiny takes a verse from her song and flaunt everything she’s got for the next few months. Yes. We’re getting ahead of ourselves. But we’re in a semi-lockdown and it’s all we can semi-look forward too. And the song isn’t just for women. It’s an anthem everyone could and should get behind.

Israel's Netta Barzilai won the contest in 2018 with the wildly popular song 'Toy'

Je Me Casse is an anthem, a call for its listeners to not be afraid and to be confident in themselves. We’ll forgive the piggybacking off Israel’s Toy by Netta…. for now. They both share powerful vocals by strong women and emphasise the importance of self-confidence and being themselves. All while keeping things fun, light and fresh. Of course, Je Me Casse is nothing behind the people who came up with this phenomenal bop. Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund and Pete Barringer all pooled in their extensive experience of the music industry into creating the Je Me Casse we’ve come to love. Ahead of Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam this May, this author is confident that Je Me Casse will be on everyone’s playlist.

Malta has seen a rise in dancing talent recently, perhaps this will prove a huge boon for Eurovision?

The only real question now is whether Malta will soar to the top with our live performance. Previously, Malta’s live performances in Eurovision are where our acts fall short. They either prove not to live up to the expectations or simply do not garner enough interest. Let’s be real here, when it comes down to it, Eurovision is all about your performance and how much audiences click with you and your song. Thankfully – we’ve all seen how Destiny can dominate a stage. The hype train starts now! Je Me Casse fits Destiny perfectly, already giving the Maltese songstress a foot in the door to winning. What do you think of Je Me Casse? Let us know in the comments

