Emma Muscat’s New Song Did Not Make The Cut For Sweden’s Eurovision Festival

Emma Muscat’s new Eurovision song I Am What I Am was originally meant to represent Sweden, a music company producer has revealed. In an interview with Danish public broadcaster DR, Anders Fredslund-Hansen, who runs the music company The Arrangement, explained what happened behind the scenes of Malta’s song change. Fredslund-Hansen said Malta’s Eurovision officials reached out to him for help a mere day after Emma won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with Out Of Sight last month.

He sent Malta a number of songs, with two shortlisted and recorded as demos. Malta ended up choosing I Am What I Am, a song written by Danish musicians Stine Kinck and Julie Aagaard. Fredslund-Hansen said I Am What I Am was written at a songwriting camp he helped organise last summer for musicians to work on Eurovision songs. It was originally submitted to the Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s festival to choose a Eurovision song, but didn’t make the cut. Sweden ended up selecting Cornelia Jakobs’ Hold Me Closer as its song for the 2022 Eurovision.

“For me, the song is incredibly catchy and has an uplifting message, something which traditionally does well in Eurovision,” Fredslund-Hansen said of Emma’s song. Asked to speculate on why Malta decided to change its song, the producer suggested that they might have wanted to stand out from the crowd a bit more. “From the songs I have heard from the other countries so far, I can sense that not much sounds like I Am What I Am,” he said, while confirming he is supporting Malta ahead of his native Denmark for this year’s contest. “Of course I hope Denmark does well, but I will obviously stick first and foremost with Malta and my own song. That’s my job and I won’t hide it.” Malta is currently ranked 21st in the bookmakers’ charts, with odds only giving Emma a 1% chance of victory, although it was even lower before the song change. Do you like Emma Muscat’s new song?