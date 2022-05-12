Emma Muscat Says Eurovision Dress Of Mirrors Has A Special Meaning As She Gets Ready For Big Night

As she braces herself for tonight’s Eurovision semi-final, Emma Muscat has confirmed there is a special meaning behind the dress she will wear on the big night.

“The platform, the dress and the piano are made of mirrors which reflect ourselves,” the Maltese singer said in an interview with Eurovisionworld. “Every shape is different but, at the same time, they’re all the same.”

This is in line with the lyrics of her song ‘I Am What I Am’, which carries a message of self-love and self-acceptance.

Emma teased viewers to “expect everything” from her performance, including a part where she uses a piano as a stage.