Emma Muscat Says Eurovision Dress Of Mirrors Has A Special Meaning As She Gets Ready For Big Night
As she braces herself for tonight’s Eurovision semi-final, Emma Muscat has confirmed there is a special meaning behind the dress she will wear on the big night.
“The platform, the dress and the piano are made of mirrors which reflect ourselves,” the Maltese singer said in an interview with Eurovisionworld. “Every shape is different but, at the same time, they’re all the same.”
This is in line with the lyrics of her song ‘I Am What I Am’, which carries a message of self-love and self-acceptance.
Emma teased viewers to “expect everything” from her performance, including a part where she uses a piano as a stage.
“There’s an intimate moment of me at the piano, there’s a part on top of the piano where I am conquering my life and the moment and there’s a fun part closer to the audience with my backup dancers,” she said.
“It’s actually all of the parts of me that I love. I love being at the piano and also dancing.”
Emma will perform sixth in tonight’s semi-final and will be hoping to finish among the top ten and qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final.
Lovin Malta’s own Matt Baldacchino and David Grech Urpani will be teaming up with renowned radio host Valentina Rossi and British TV host Steve Miller to provide live commentary on Saturday, complete with a range of games.
Good luck Emma!